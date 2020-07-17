Tiaa Fsb Lowers Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,341 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 7,334 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,818,565 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $677,949,000 after purchasing an additional 334,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,478,627 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $524,182,000 after purchasing an additional 271,485 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,039,778 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $413,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,716 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $492,928,000. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,289,353 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $333,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $40.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.36 and a 200 day moving average of $46.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12-month low of $36.65 and a 12-month high of $64.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $34.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 30.55%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WBA shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.64.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

