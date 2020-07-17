SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb decreased its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,571 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb owned about 0.08% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CWI. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 13,928.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 11,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

CWI opened at $23.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.67. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $26.22.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.