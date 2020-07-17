Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 4.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1.0% in the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,583,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,895,000 after acquiring an additional 15,415 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 52.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,495,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,024,000 after acquiring an additional 512,430 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 998,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,885,000 after acquiring an additional 25,618 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 674,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,117,000 after acquiring an additional 10,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 672,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,805,000 after acquiring an additional 20,379 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NDSN stock opened at $192.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $189.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.13. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $96.46 and a 12-month high of $203.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.22.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.32. Nordson had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $529.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nordson news, Director Mary G. Puma sold 1,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total transaction of $185,537.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory A. Thaxton sold 17,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.51, for a total value of $3,431,572.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,786,508.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,846 shares of company stock valued at $8,100,357. 2.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NDSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Nordson from $200.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Nordson in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Nordson from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Nordson from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.57.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

