First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,024 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.8% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $22,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodstock Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 139 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,008.87 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,344.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,500.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,719.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,227.90.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,700.00 target price (up from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. MKM Partners raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,808.74.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

