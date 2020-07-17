First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,019 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HON. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 5,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,730,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,191,334,000 after purchasing an additional 70,899 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $2,664,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 142,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,229,000 after purchasing an additional 61,577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $151.93 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $184.06. The firm has a market cap of $106.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.70.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 33.60%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, May 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.06.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

