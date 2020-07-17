First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AJG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,504,000 after buying an additional 78,599 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,052,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total transaction of $97,970.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,178 shares in the company, valued at $4,719,998.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $101.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.83. The stock has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a one year low of $65.09 and a one year high of $109.46.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 9.63%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AJG shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $101.00) on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank upgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Arthur J Gallagher & Co presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.64.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

