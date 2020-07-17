First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $444,000 Holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Clorox by 1,522.2% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Clorox in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Clorox in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Clorox by 581.8% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Clorox in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 5,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.74, for a total transaction of $1,050,890.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,381.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 25,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.62, for a total value of $5,104,919.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,452,026.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,011 shares of company stock valued at $14,788,606 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CLX shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Clorox from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. DA Davidson started coverage on Clorox in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cfra increased their price objective on Clorox from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Clorox from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.69.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $225.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $213.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.50. Clorox Co has a twelve month low of $144.12 and a twelve month high of $232.10. The company has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. Clorox had a return on equity of 147.52% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.09%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

