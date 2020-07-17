First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.24, for a total transaction of $563,728.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 7,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $1,744,764.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,048,748.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,557 shares of company stock valued at $23,382,177. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $259.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.05. The company has a market cap of $131.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.21. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $174.80 and a 52-week high of $283.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NEE. Barclays decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.00.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

