Iron Financial LLC Sells 57 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Iron Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 985 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.4% of Iron Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Iron Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $294,639,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,070,972,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,752,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,417,828,000 after acquiring an additional 795,171 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Amazon.com by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,721,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,305,379,000 after acquiring an additional 563,991 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $3,008.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,500.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.76, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,344.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,719.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,227.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.08 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $2,760.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,808.74.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

