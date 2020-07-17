First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 10,629 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,629 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $632,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $410,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $179,000.

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $179.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $172.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.83. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $120.20 and a fifty-two week high of $188.47.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

