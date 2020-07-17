Tiaa Fsb Boosts Stake in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Tiaa Fsb lifted its holdings in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,353 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in BP were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BP during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of BP during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BP by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of BP by 555.0% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in BP in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 10.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BP opened at $23.81 on Friday. BP plc has a 1 year low of $15.51 and a 1 year high of $40.23. The stock has a market cap of $80.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.55 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.05 and a 200 day moving average of $28.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $59.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.89 billion. BP had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that BP plc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.50%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BP shares. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Societe Generale lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of BP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.10.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

