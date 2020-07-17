First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Makes New $337,000 Investment in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Aaron’s by 270.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 702,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,001,000 after purchasing an additional 512,787 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Aaron’s by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aaron’s by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 568,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,444,000 after purchasing an additional 208,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Aaron’s by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 463,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,460,000 after purchasing an additional 119,499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AAN shares. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $26.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Aaron’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.90.

Shares of NYSE:AAN opened at $44.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.79. Aaron’s, Inc. has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $78.65.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a positive return on equity of 14.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is 4.11%.

Aaron’s Profile

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

