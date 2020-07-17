First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Invests $369,000 in Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Wingstop by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wingstop by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000.

WING stock opened at $131.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.65. Wingstop Inc has a 1-year low of $44.27 and a 1-year high of $146.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.66, a PEG ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.17.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $55.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Wingstop Inc will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 60.27%.

In related news, insider Madison Jobe sold 3,000 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.30, for a total transaction of $372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,939,701.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 15,000 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.54, for a total value of $1,823,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,459 shares of company stock worth $2,254,284 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WING. BidaskClub lowered shares of Wingstop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.25.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

