Tiaa Fsb Has $1.20 Million Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 150,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,718,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 136,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 962,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,924,000 after acquiring an additional 27,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Macquarie cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.33.

NYSE TSM opened at $66.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.42. The stock has a market cap of $343.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.88. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $39.78 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 24.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3304 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s payout ratio is presently 62.33%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

