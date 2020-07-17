Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Stake Lessened by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.2% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.1% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.44.

In other news, Director John F. Fort III sold 4,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.43, for a total value of $1,690,832.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,340,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,044 shares in the company, valued at $14,076,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,040 shares of company stock worth $4,415,607. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $399.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $42.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.06. Roper Technologies Inc has a one year low of $240.00 and a one year high of $410.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $393.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.67.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.71%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

Further Reading: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.