Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Humana were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Humana by 426.7% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 79 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Humana by 66.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Humana in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 307.7% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Humana from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $396.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Humana from $424.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Humana from $421.00 to $397.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $411.29.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $395.37 on Friday. Humana Inc has a 12 month low of $208.25 and a 12 month high of $412.70. The stock has a market cap of $52.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $387.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $359.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.56. Humana had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $18.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

