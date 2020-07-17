62,112 Shares in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Acquired by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb purchased a new position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 62,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NiSource by 312.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in NiSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in NiSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in NiSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in NiSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

NI stock opened at $23.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.56 and a twelve month high of $30.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.53 and its 200-day moving average is $25.76. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.28.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.04). NiSource had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

NI has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of NiSource in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on NiSource from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America downgraded NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of NiSource in a report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.36.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

