First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 3,768 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,768 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 351,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,598,000 after buying an additional 37,948 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 75,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,794,000 after buying an additional 6,901 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $759,000. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $78.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.81 and its 200 day moving average is $82.12. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $55.58 and a twelve month high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

