Tiaa Fsb Acquires 12,917 Shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Tiaa Fsb lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,917 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.3% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 55.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. 16.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, April 27th. FIG Partners initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a “reduce” rating on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

NYSE AZN opened at $58.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.73. The stock has a market cap of $152.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.55. AstraZeneca plc has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $58.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

