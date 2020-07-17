Tiaa Fsb Acquires Shares of 33,353 SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Tiaa Fsb acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,894,000. Tiaa Fsb owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYG. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 304.7% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $58.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.99. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.47 and a fifty-two week high of $66.92.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

