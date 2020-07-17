Tiaa Fsb Has $2.04 Million Stock Position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Tiaa Fsb raised its stake in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,916 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in eBay by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 112,766 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,686 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 117,435 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,241,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 807,400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $29,155,000 after acquiring an additional 10,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 378,778 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $13,678,000 after acquiring an additional 59,062 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

In other eBay news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $999,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,070,517. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total value of $2,413,427.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,618.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EBAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded eBay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Cfra downgraded eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on eBay from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on eBay from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.54.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $58.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. eBay Inc has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $61.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.40.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 63.44%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that eBay Inc will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.