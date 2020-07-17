Tiaa Fsb Sells 824 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 159.1% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 769.2% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 35.0% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000.

VYM opened at $81.27 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $60.07 and a 1-year high of $94.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.14.

