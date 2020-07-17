Tiaa Fsb Purchases Shares of 50,181 SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Tiaa Fsb purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,465,000. Tiaa Fsb owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLYV. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 66.4% during the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 99,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after buying an additional 39,796 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 135,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after buying an additional 13,203 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,162,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $479,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $50.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.53. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $34.77 and a 1 year high of $66.50.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

