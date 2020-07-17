Tiaa Fsb Has $2.53 Million Holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Tiaa Fsb lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth $636,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Southern by 543.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 7,354 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Southern by 727.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 77,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,946,000 after buying an additional 68,258 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth $605,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth $459,000. Institutional investors own 58.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SO opened at $53.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.78 and a 200-day moving average of $59.13. The company has a market cap of $56.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.42. Southern Co has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $71.10.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Southern had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.97.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.47, for a total transaction of $108,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,575,262.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total transaction of $148,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,710,932.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,500 shares of company stock worth $3,227,590. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

