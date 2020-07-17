Tiaa Fsb Buys 3,088 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Tiaa Fsb raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $4,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 9,955 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 4,876 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG opened at $115.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.00. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.77 and a 1 year high of $134.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.66. The firm has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.27.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.28. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 27.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.80%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective (down previously from $114.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.33.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

