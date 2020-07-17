Tiaa Fsb Decreases Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,031 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 30.1% during the second quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.5% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 77,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,453,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.2% in the second quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Surevest LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.7% in the second quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 32,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.93.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $75.00 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $90.17. The firm has a market cap of $117.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.55.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The business had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 90.17%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Featured Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.