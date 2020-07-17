Tiaa Fsb Grows Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Tiaa Fsb increased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,485 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,092,239,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,291,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,541,310,000 after buying an additional 3,614,642 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 36,849.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,261,937 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $214,440,000 after buying an additional 3,253,109 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,420,000. Finally, Fundsmith LLP purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $174,197,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. BidaskClub lowered shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.56.

Shares of SBUX opened at $75.61 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $99.72. The company has a market cap of $86.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.01 and a 200 day moving average of $78.27.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total transaction of $315,030.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,695.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $165,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,953. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Article: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.