Tiaa Fsb Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,254 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 441.0% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVW stock opened at $217.25 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $140.84 and a 12 month high of $220.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $206.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.44.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

