Tiaa Fsb Has $5.17 Million Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Tiaa Fsb grew its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in General Mills were worth $5,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA increased its stake in General Mills by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 1,417,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,917,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in General Mills by 20.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,101,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,653,000 after acquiring an additional 533,000 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. increased its stake in General Mills by 98.1% in the first quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 388,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,516,000 after acquiring an additional 192,527 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its stake in General Mills by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 164,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,821,000 after acquiring an additional 5,244 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in General Mills by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 268,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,381,000 after acquiring an additional 14,170 shares during the period. 70.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GIS opened at $64.60 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $46.59 and a one year high of $65.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.60.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 27.66%. General Mills’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. ValuEngine cut shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.18.

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 4,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total transaction of $252,890.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,518,080.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 13,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total transaction of $899,413.84. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 98,562 shares in the company, valued at $6,378,932.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,743 shares of company stock worth $5,069,081 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

