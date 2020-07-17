Tiaa Fsb Raises Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Tiaa Fsb boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 184,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 25,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Surevest LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 38,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. 66.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on D shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.06.

NYSE D opened at $75.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.54 and its 200 day moving average is $80.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $57.79 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The stock has a market cap of $63.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.68%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

