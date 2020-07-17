Tiaa Fsb Acquires 87,298 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Tiaa Fsb raised its holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 366.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,128 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,298 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $5,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EOG. Capital International Investors grew its position in EOG Resources by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,138,808 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,980,582,000 after acquiring an additional 12,170,763 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 60,548,187 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,071,515,000 after buying an additional 10,383,669 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $447,634,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,958,429 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,435,306,000 after buying an additional 3,205,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 247.7% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,361,174 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $155,662,000 after buying an additional 2,394,494 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EOG. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.80.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $47.46 on Friday. EOG Resources Inc has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $89.54. The stock has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.26.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The energy exploration company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.12%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.