Tiaa Fsb Has $6.05 Million Stock Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Tiaa Fsb cut its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $6,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the first quarter worth $30,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the first quarter worth $31,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 138.9% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

Shares of KMB opened at $143.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.71 and a 200-day moving average of $138.62. Kimberly Clark Corp has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $149.23. The company has a market cap of $48.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 2,686.77%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.12%.

In other Kimberly Clark news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,887,708.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 4,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $650,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,927,377. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,536 shares of company stock worth $5,969,866. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.30.

Kimberly Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.