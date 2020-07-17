Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Position Reduced by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,043 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,148,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 706,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,030,000 after buying an additional 100,815 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $121.96 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $130.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.15.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.