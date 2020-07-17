Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OMI. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Owens & Minor by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 10,612 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Owens & Minor by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 374,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 9,139 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Owens & Minor by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter valued at about $400,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OMI opened at $7.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.63. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $9.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.23 million, a P/E ratio of -7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.14.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Owens & Minor’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. This is a boost from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.79%.

In other Owens & Minor news, Director Robert J. Henkel bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.29 per share, with a total value of $72,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

OMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Owens & Minor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.30.

Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

