Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Buys Shares of 10,000 GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GME. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in GameStop by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 49,328 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in GameStop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in GameStop by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 12,487 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 238,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 28,363 shares during the period. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GameStop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,311,000.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of GameStop in a report on Friday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of GameStop from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. GameStop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.36.

Shares of GME opened at $4.19 on Friday. GameStop Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $6.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.93.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.88). GameStop had a negative return on equity of 14.93% and a negative net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

