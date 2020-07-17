Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Takes $122,000 Position in Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN)

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2020

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dana by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dana by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 264,888 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after buying an additional 124,470 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Dana by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,618,860 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,453,000 after buying an additional 579,639 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Dana by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 348,794 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 84,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dana by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,949,266 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,844,000 after buying an additional 32,240 shares in the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Dana from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Dana from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Dana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Dana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

NYSE:DAN opened at $13.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Dana Inc has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $20.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.57. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75, a PEG ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 2.61.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.17. Dana had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dana Inc will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Dana Profile

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

