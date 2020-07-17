Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Sells 1,071 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after acquiring an additional 111,096 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 754.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 259,686 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after acquiring an additional 229,278 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,317,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,069,000 after purchasing an additional 706,617 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $638,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,137,137 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,073,000 after purchasing an additional 72,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

In other news, Director William A. Smith acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,775.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,685.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. Barclays raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.89.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $14.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.42 and its 200 day moving average is $17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.04. Kinder Morgan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

Read More: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.