Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,248 shares during the quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,432,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,815,000 after buying an additional 1,455,863 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 4th quarter worth $227,080,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,941,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,749,000 after buying an additional 2,597,026 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,675,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,287,000 after buying an additional 136,575 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 212.5% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,329,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,666,000 after buying an additional 3,624,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Mosaic from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Mosaic from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. BofA Securities upgraded Mosaic from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Mosaic from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Mosaic from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.47.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $13.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.94 and its 200 day moving average is $14.62. Mosaic Co has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $25.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.64, a P/E/G ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Mosaic had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Mosaic Co will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.