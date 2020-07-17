Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,222 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 352.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $93.48 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $83.21 and a 12 month high of $93.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.27.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

