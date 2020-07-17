Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Makes New $215,000 Investment in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TKR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Timken during the fourth quarter worth about $1,859,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Timken by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Timken by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Timken by 6,106.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Timken by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

TKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Timken from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Timken from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Timken from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.40.

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $47.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.81. Timken Co has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $58.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $923.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.91 million. Timken had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Timken Co will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Timken Profile

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

