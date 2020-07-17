Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Buys New Holdings in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,462 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in VF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in VF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,223 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in VF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in VF by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its stake in VF by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 754 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VFC shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of VF in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Raymond James started coverage on VF in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on VF from $94.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on VF in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on VF from $84.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. VF currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

VFC opened at $62.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.42 and a 200 day moving average of $68.59. VF Corp has a 52-week low of $45.07 and a 52-week high of $100.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.22.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The textile maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. VF had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 27.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that VF Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.64%.

In other VF news, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 10,055 shares of VF stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total transaction of $697,012.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,217.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Benno O. Dorer bought 1,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.09 per share, with a total value of $102,031.28. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

