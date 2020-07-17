Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Has $204,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VBK. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,206,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,667,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,677,000 after buying an additional 461,179 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,112,000. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 499,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,065,000 after purchasing an additional 234,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,984,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $205.91 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $123.28 and a 52-week high of $211.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $198.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.23.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

