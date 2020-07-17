Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Has $215,000 Stake in American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) by 5.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in American States Water were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in American States Water by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in American States Water by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in American States Water by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in American States Water by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in American States Water by 318.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. 70.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American States Water stock opened at $77.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of -0.09. American States Water Co has a 1-year low of $65.11 and a 1-year high of $96.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.66.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.42 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American States Water Co will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AWR. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of American States Water in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of American States Water from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised their price target on shares of American States Water from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of American States Water from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.80.

In related news, VP Bryan K. Switzer sold 400 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total value of $31,428.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,679.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

