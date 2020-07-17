Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Buys Shares of 5,533 NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc raised its position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter.

NUMG opened at $40.64 on Friday. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $31.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.09.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

