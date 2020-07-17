General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 650,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 32,299 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $4,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 99.9% during the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $7.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $62.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 48.82 and a beta of 0.95. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

GE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on General Electric from $13.50 to $8.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on General Electric from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.17.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

