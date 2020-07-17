Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 687 Shares of Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Wendys worth $4,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Wendys by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,229 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Wendys during the 4th quarter valued at $3,630,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Wendys by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Wendys by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Wendys by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. 67.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wendys alerts:

In other news, CAO Leigh A. Burnside sold 71,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $1,443,695.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 79,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,726.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 20,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $425,276.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,905.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 558,661 shares of company stock worth $11,816,556 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

WEN opened at $22.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.09. Wendys Co has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $24.04.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $404.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.02 million. Wendys had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 22.37%. Wendys’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Wendys Co will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised shares of Wendys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Wendys from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wendys in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Wendys from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Wendys in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.20.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Wendys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.