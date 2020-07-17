Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 107,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $4,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2,960.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 90.0% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $51.84 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $76.60. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of -74.06 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.36). Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Cowen decreased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.02, for a total transaction of $174,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,964,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 68,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total value of $3,642,181.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 326,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,472,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

