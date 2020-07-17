Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $4.77 Million Stock Position in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43,388 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Pentair worth $4,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arden Trust Co grew its stake in Pentair by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Pentair by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 172,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after buying an additional 32,669 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its stake in Pentair by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 251,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,487,000 after buying an additional 70,561 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Pentair by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 134,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after buying an additional 49,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Pentair by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 582,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,324,000 after buying an additional 243,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

PNR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Pentair in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.14.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $42.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.51 and a 200-day moving average of $38.09. Pentair PLC has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $47.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.37.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Pentair had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The company had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pentair PLC will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Pentair’s payout ratio is 31.93%.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

