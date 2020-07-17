Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,434 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 4.3% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Booking in the second quarter valued at about $123,207,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 2.6% in the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Booking in the second quarter valued at about $398,000. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Booking in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Booking from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Booking from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Booking from $1,700.00 to $1,225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Booking from $1,870.00 to $1,790.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,712.81.

BKNG opened at $1,799.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,107.29 and a 1-year high of $2,094.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,665.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,659.52.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by ($2.35). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 78.22% and a net margin of 23.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $11.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

