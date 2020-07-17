Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Buys 608 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 311,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.06% of CenterPoint Energy worth $5,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 33,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 15,707 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 966,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,933,000 after buying an additional 63,892 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 69,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the period. Billeaud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $386,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNP stock opened at $19.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.33. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.58 and a 1 year high of $30.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a positive return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David J. Lesar acquired 11,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $200,535.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,110 shares in the company, valued at $110,285.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 26th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. CenterPoint Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.84.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

